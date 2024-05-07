AmeriFlex Group buys W Source in push to add women advisers

Las Vegas-based AmeriFlex Group has acquired The W Source , a networking company for women in financial services and other professions. The W Source was co-founded in 2017 by Hannah Buschbom, who is also chief transitional wealth planner at the AmeriFlex Group.

The W Source has local chapters across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. Its members consist of legal practitioners, accounting professionals, business valuation specialists, mortgage brokers and insurance-based risk specialists, among other women across banking and lending, real estate and other fields.

The acquisition supports AmeriFlex Group’s stated goal of reaching gender parity among its partner advisers by 2025. Currently, about 25% of all certified financial planner professionals are women. Buschbom has served as a wealth adviser at AmeriFlex Group since 2010, and the firm now advises on more than $11.5 billion in client assets.

“Expanding the number of women advisers in our industry is not just the right thing to do, it’s incredibly good business,” said Thomas J. Goodson, founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group. “Study after study notes that women prefer working with other women financial advisers. As trillions of dollars transfer to a younger generation, the demand for advisory services provided by women, for women, is set to grow significantly.”