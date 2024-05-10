Integrated Partners names Andree Mohr first woman president

Integrated Partners, a Boston-based registered investment adviser with more than $18 billion in assets under advisement, has promoted Andree Mohr as the firm's first woman president.

Mohr will be responsible for integrating and training new advisory teams within the firm, which manages a multi-family office for ultra-wealthy families. She has been with Integrated Partners since 2015 — previously as chief implementation officer, where she led development of the firm’s CPA Alliance program.