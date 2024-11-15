Wealth & Wisdom: Princess Jahnavi Mewar on how family offices can drive global change

In this episode of Wealth & Wisdom, Editor Kristen Oliveri speaks with Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, CEO and senior portfolio manager at Auctus Fora. For years, Princess Mewar has led her family office with a commitment to leveraging private capital for meaningful global impact. Hear her insights on the power of policy and her collaborative work with the United Nations and other influential families.

