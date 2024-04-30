Survey: Cost of operating a family office is rising

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

Apr 30, 2024
Large family offices with $1 billion or more in assets have average annual operating costs of $6.1 million, according to J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s inaugural Global Family Office Report. As a result, management and strategic outsourcing have become a priority.

“Family offices are focused on managing costs and recruiting and retaining top talent. Like any business, these two objectives may find themselves at odds amid staffing particular roles and services,” said Elisa Shevlin Rizzo, head of family office advisory at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Other findings from the survey of principals and professionals at 190 family offices with an average net worth of $1.4 billion touch on the increasing appeal of alternative investments, the rising threat of cybersecurity and concern over succession issues.

The average portfolio of family offices in the survey has a 45% allocation in alternative assets. The most commonly held asset is private equity and the least commonly held infrastructure at 9%.

Almost a quarter of family offices reported their exposure to a cybersecurity breach or financial fraud, and only 20% of them have cybersecurity measures in place.

Nearly 30% of family office respondents don’t have a structured approach to prepare the next generation to inherit wealth, a rising concern among principals.

