How CAA’s family office advisory could rewrite script for wealthy families

The recent news that the high-powered talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has launched a family office advisory made waves and raised plenty of eyebrows in the sector, representing a new chapter in the dynamic growth of family offices.

By focusing on a multiplicity of services and not on traditional areas like investing and wealth management, CAA stands apart from classic multifamily offices and has the potential to attract wealthy celebrity clients who have typically avoided family offices.

By combining strategic counsel to high-net-worth individuals and families with CAA’s global reach and resources, the move creates a major player in a crowded field. Recently, BlackRock and Edward Jones launched their own family wealth advisories.

Leading the CAA advisory is Julie Zorn, who was most recently head of the family office practice at StevenDouglas and before that was managing director of Pinnacle Global Family Office Consulting LLC. Her appointment shows that the agency is serious about expanding its consulting reach. Both CAA and rival United Talent Agency (UTA) have executive search businesses, and UTA provides human capital consulting services.

Zorn told Crain Currency that she intends to help families “build the appropriate infrastructure based on their specific goals for the future, for stewarding future generations, for building a purpose-driven family office and legacy.”

Rather than go to service providers for governance, sustainability, operational optimization and philanthropic strategy — “it can be quite daunting for a family to know who to go to,” she said — CAA can advise on all those needs.

What distinguishes CAA’s new advisory from traditional multifamily offices is that it does not plan to offer wealth management or investment advice. “We do not manage money,” said Zorn, though CAA will guide clients through options available for wealth managers and investment advisers.

Zorn is still building a team but said she’ll also rely on the 3,800 staffers at CAA and their specialties. She’ll keep working with the families that she’s long been advising — “the majority of them own sports teams” and are already CAA clients, Zorn said.

The move is expected to have an impact on the high-profile world of entertainment and sports, which has long preferred to use business managers to handle their affairs rather than family offices, said Trish Botoff, managing principal for Botoff Consulting.

“It's gonna be really interesting to see if this is a way of helping shift mindsets to a broader array of services and shifting some of that wealth to focus on getting support from a family office perspective versus a manager,” she said.

The focus on services other than wealth management and investing shows that “family governance is playing a more important role as families get more sophisticated,” Botoff said. “And as the family office structure evolves, they’re looking to have more outside advisers and directors involved in family governance and not just family members.”

Echoing that view was Joe McLean, managing partner for family office at MAI Capital Management: “CAA’s establishment of a family office aligns with the trends of high-profile clients seeking a sophisticated approach in their financial life that extends beyond traditional wealth management.”