Hollywood talent shop CAA seeks new client: Billionaire families

Creative Artists Agency, the Hollywood talent giant that represents Brad Pitt, Zendaya and Margot Robbie, is shopping for a new type of client: billionaire families.

The agency has hired a veteran adviser who will help high net-worth individuals set up family offices to manage their fortunes. Julie Zorn has spent more than two decades advising families on how to create the infrastructure to handle their affairs and set the long-term goals for their money, CAA said Monday.

Zorn will enable CAA to offer new services to existing clients while also luring new business. CAA has expanded from representing movie stars and filmmakers into sports, music and corporate advice. Its roster of clients includes politicians, chefs and YouTube stars.

Controlled by French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, CAA has always looked for new opportunities within its core business of advising clients. Setting up family offices “requires a level of care we try to embody in every part of our business,” President James Burtson said in an interview. “We speak the same language.”

Burtson said he believes CAA is the first talent agency to set up this kind of practice.

Zorn doesn’t provide investment advice. She helps clients establish proper governance and an efficient operation. Her primary goal is “to help the family sustain, to help steward future generations,” he said.

Though the families come in many shapes and sizes, they are almost all wealthy enough to own professional sports teams. Zorn has worked with at least two families sitting on more than $10 billion in assets, according to Los Angeles-based CAA. Joining CAA will expose her to a new network of wealthy individuals and information that can help her build the business.