FFT Wealth Management expands into Boston

The multi-family office FFT Wealth Management, formerly the Forbes Family Trust, has opened a new office in downtown Boston to serve the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth families and family office clients in New England.

Brian Brandt will lead FFT’s new Boston location at 175 Federal St. alongside a team of over 40 wealth management professionals. Their services include estate and tax planning, mortgage and insurance, philanthropic giving, and next-generation education and planning.

FFT oversees over $30 billion in assets for its more than 300 family and institutional clients. It also has U.S. offices in New York, Philadelphia and Palm Beach.