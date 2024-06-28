FFT Wealth Management expands into Boston

The multi-family office FFT Wealth Management, formerly the Forbes Family Trust, has opened a new office in downtown Boston to serve the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth families and family office clients in New England.
Brian Brandt will lead FFT’s new Boston location at 175 Federal St. alongside a team of over 40 wealth management professionals. Their services include estate and tax planning, mortgage and insurance, philanthropic giving, and next-generation education and planning.
FFT oversees over $30 billion in assets for its more than 300 family and institutional clients. It also has U.S. offices in New York, Philadelphia and Palm Beach.
FFT Wealth Management is part of the London-based Stanhope Capital Group, which merged with Forbes Family Trust parent FWM Holdings in 2021.