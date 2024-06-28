FFT Wealth Management expands into Boston

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 28, 2024
2 days ago

The multi-family office FFT Wealth Management, formerly the Forbes Family Trust, has opened a new office in downtown Boston to serve the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth families and family office clients in New England. 

Brian Brandt will lead FFT’s new Boston location at 175 Federal St. alongside a team of over 40 wealth management professionals. Their services include estate and tax planning, mortgage and insurance, philanthropic giving, and next-generation education and planning. 

FFT oversees over $30 billion in assets for its more than 300 family and institutional clients. It also has U.S. offices in New York, Philadelphia and Palm Beach.

FFT Wealth Management is part of the London-based Stanhope Capital Group, which merged with Forbes Family Trust parent FWM Holdings in 2021. 

