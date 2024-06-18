Family-owned White Castle again recognized as Great Place To Work

White Castle has earned a Great Place To Work certificate, marking the fourth consecutive year that the fourth-generation family-owned burger chain has been recognized with the award, the company said in a release.

The Great Place To Work survey found that 81% of staff said White Castle is a great place to work, and 85% think they are treated as a full member of the company regardless of their position. The Columbus, Ohio-based company has nearly 10,000 employees across its 340 restaurants, along with manufacturing and office locations.

White Castle’s current president and CEO is Lisa Ingram, whose great-grandfather Billy Ingram founded the fast-food chain with Walter Anderson in 1921. Propelled by the popularity of its small “slider” hamburgers, White Castle’s sales reached $780 million in 2020, and the company sold merchandise this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” comedy film.