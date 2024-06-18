Family-owned White Castle again recognized as Great Place To Work

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Bob.Allen
Jun 18, 2024
2 months ago
White_Castle_slider_burger
Credit: GETTY IMAGES

White Castle has earned a Great Place To Work certificate, marking the fourth consecutive year that the fourth-generation family-owned burger chain has been recognized with the award, the company said in a release.

The Great Place To Work survey found that 81% of staff said White Castle is a great place to work, and 85% think they are treated as a full member of the company regardless of their position. The Columbus, Ohio-based company has nearly 10,000 employees across its 340 restaurants, along with manufacturing and office locations.

White Castle’s current president and CEO is Lisa Ingram, whose great-grandfather Billy Ingram founded the fast-food chain with Walter Anderson in 1921. Propelled by the popularity of its small “slider” hamburgers, White Castle’s sales reached $780 million in 2020, and the company sold merchandise this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” comedy film.

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.