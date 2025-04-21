Family offices catch a break on CTA rules—but should stay vigilant

Many family offices are breathing a sigh of relief after the latest developments surrounding on-again, off-again reporting requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). After a turbulent stretch of legal challenges and shifting guidance from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), family offices finally have clearer direction.

The CTA was introduced in 2019 as bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing tax fraud, money laundering and other illicit activities. While it earned backing from anti-corruption advocates and financial transparency groups, the law drew concern from many of the estimated 32 million small businesses and family offices subject to its business ownership interest (BOI) reporting requirements. Privacy concerns, data security issues and compliance burdens spurred lawsuits and regulatory delays, many of which have only recently been resolved.

On March 21, FinCEN issued an interim final rule (IFR) that reinforced the U.S. Treasury Department’s March 2 suspension of enforcement. This effectively exempts all entities created in the United States — including those previously classified as “domestic reporting companies” — and their beneficial owners from BOI reporting requirements.

The IFR also narrows the definition of a “foreign reporting company” to include only entities formed under foreign law and registered to do business in a U.S. state or tribal jurisdiction. This change brings relief to businesses and family offices that had been grappling with unclear and potentially costly compliance expectations.

Vigilance still required

Although domestic businesses now have temporary relief, CTA reporting requirements still apply to entities that meet the updated definition of foreign reporting companies. These entities, however, are not required to report U.S. persons as beneficial owners, and U.S. persons with ownership in them are not required to report their interests.

FinCEN’s interim final rule also includes new BOI reporting deadlines for foreign companies registered to operate in the U.S.:

Companies registered before March 21 must file a BOI report within 30 days of that date.

Companies registered on or after March 21 have 30 days from the date their registration becomes effective to file a BOI report.

FinCEN is currently accepting public comments on the interim rule and intends to finalize it later this year. Given the fluid nature of the regulatory environment, family offices should remain attentive to any further changes that may affect their compliance responsibilities.

Actionable steps for family offices

Here are four steps that domestic family offices can take to stay ahead of potential CTA rule changes:

1. Stay informed: Monitor FinCEN and Treasury Department updates regularly to stay current on new guidance.

2. Evaluate entity structures: Review organizational structures to determine whether any are subject to reporting and assess whether changes are needed to maintain compliance.

3. Consult legal and compliance professionals: Work proactively with advisers to understand the implications of regulatory shifts and ensure compliance with best practices.

4. Develop an internal plan: Establish internal procedures for collecting and reporting ownership data in case enforcement resumes.

Navigating the future

Family offices still recovering from the CTA’s bumpy rollout may enjoy a temporary reprieve. But vigilance remains key. Monitoring FinCEN developments, staying engaged with legal counsel and planning ahead can help prevent future surprises.

Given the evolving regulatory landscape, family offices that act now to prepare for future shifts will be in a better position to stay compliant and avoid disruption.