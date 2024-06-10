Cresset expands family office services

Cresset Asset Management has moved to expand its family office services through its acquisition of The Connable Office , a multi-family office based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The acquisition brings Chicago-based Cresset to managing more than $52 billion in assets for its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Connable was established in the late 1800s, making it one of the oldest multi-family offices in the U.S.