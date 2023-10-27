Creating your legacy: Forging your path in the family business

In the debut of Crain Currency Conversations, Editor Kristen Oliveri sat down with KC Crain (right), CEO of Crain Communications, and Salvatore Ferragamo Jr., CEO of Il Borro, to talk about creating legacy and forging your own path within the family business. The two men spoke candidly about the inner workings and structures of their businesses, as well as the great challenge of continuing to innovate in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. This invitation-only webinar for our family office audience members covered additional topics, including succession planning, engaging the rising generation and how both families are making a philanthropic impact.