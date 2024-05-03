Billionaire Dassaults to elevate millennial heirs to boardroom

The billionaire Dassault family’s succession plan is gathering pace as a pair of fourth-generation heirs prepare to take seats on the supervisory board of the clan’s real estate company, which owns more than a dozen buildings in Paris.

Vincent Dassault, 30, the eldest son of scion Thierry Dassault, is expected to be named a director at Immobiliere Dassault SA’s annual meeting May 14, replacing his cousin, Adrien, 40, who held the seat for 12 years, according to a company filing . Their cousin Aurelie Habert, 33, will also join the board as the representative of the holding company Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS.

Vincent will become the first of his generation from his father’s branch of the fractious family to hold an oversight role in the empire that spans fighter and business jets, 3D software, media, an art auction house and vineyards.

The millennial is the founder of the interior-design consultancy Vague Studio and holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Imperial College, according to the filing. Aurelie, who graduated from the Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne and has a master’s from HEC Paris, works at the digital consultancy Theodo.

Board members already include the three surviving children of Serge Dassault, who died in 2018 and left operational control of the empire in the hands of an outsider, Charles Edelstenne.

A spokesman for Immobiliere Dassault declined to provide any details beyond what is in the filing.

The Dassault succession is complicated by strained relations between the surviving third-generation siblings: Laurent, 70; Thierry, 67; and Marie-Helene, 59. Aurelie is Marie-Helene’s eldest child.

Read More: Billionaire Dassault clan grapples with succession deadline

In joining the board, the descendants will oversee Immobiliere Dassault assets valued at €848 million ($909 million), including office and commercial buildings in the French capital. Two are on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees shopping thoroughfare.

The family holds a nearly 60% stake in the listed property firm, while the billionaire Peugeot clan has almost 20% through its Peugeot Invest. Immobiliere Dassault plans to increasingly focus on prime real estate and renovations, according to its most recent annual report .

The Dassault family has a net worth of about $36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Their biggest asset is a 40% stake in Dassault Systemes SE, a software developer for 3D designs whose market value is €49 billion. The smaller Dassault Aviation has also grown after garnering a series of successful export contracts for military planes.

The Dassaults aren’t the only ultrawealthy French family elevating the next generation to the boardroom. The Pinault clan behind the luxury fortune rooted in Gucci owner Kering SA has elevated a third-generation descendant to its art auction business, while Bernard Arnault appointed two of his sons to the board of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.