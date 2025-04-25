May 5, 2025: The concierge arms race inside the family office boom

In this edition, Alec Foege reports how family offices are being pushed to deliver far more than financial oversight. Post-pandemic shifts and generational change have fueled demand for lifestyle services — luxury travel, wellness coaching, longevity planning — that require new skills and expertise.

The rise of hybrid family offices, combining lean in-house teams with a network of external providers, is one way that families are adapting. But as we noted in last week’s issue, talent shortages across the sector are real — and this growing need for concierge-style support is only intensifying them. As Foege explains, the challenge now isn’t adding head count — it’s finding the right help, whether that’s a lifestyle director, a fractional-wellness officer or a trusted concierge partner.

Also this week, Marcus Baram examines Creative Artists Agency’s surprising move into family office advisory. With a focus on governance and legacy rather than asset management, CAA is targeting high-profile clients in sports and entertainment who are ready for broader, values-driven support.

We always appreciate your thoughts, feedback and ideas to make this newsletter even more valuable. I look forward to continuing to grow this family office community together. Feel free to reach out at [email protected] .

Fred Gabriel, Executive Editor

HANDPICKED: The concierge arms race inside the family office boom



By ALEC FOEGE

Credit COVID-19 for a new trend among family offices: Increasingly, they’re being called on to handle nearly every aspect of lifestyle planning. Competent financial management is now just a starting point.

Family offices are no longer merely financial stewards. Today’s ultra-high-net-worth families expect services such as luxury-travel planning, wellness and longevity coaching, and lifestyle management from the organizations that oversee their wealth.

Historically, it fell to a family office’s administrator or accountant to provide services beyond traditional wealth management.

“What is new about today’s mindset is a lot of family offices realize the accountant or admin isn’t necessarily the best person for this,” said Mark Tepsich, a family office design and governance strategist at UBS Family Office Solutions. “So they’ll go find somebody who has that background or experience.”

Industry experts also note a generational shift. During the pandemic, the geographic distribution of wealth changed. Before then, wealth was heavily concentrated in urban areas due to economic ties.

But quarantining encouraged families to work remotely and buy real estate in nontraditional locations. At the same time, younger family members have become more interested in unique experiences and personal well-being.

“The next generation is stepping into a leadership perspective role,” said Skye Young, managing director at Parere Advisory, a family office development firm. “And they’re like, ‘Hey, our family is looking for something different; can you help us build out that new offering?’”

The result is the emergence of the hybrid family office — a model that typically includes a few full-time employees who solve daily pain points for families, supplemented by partnerships with external subject-matter experts and specialized service providers.

“FOMO [fear of missing out] is real,” Young said. “Especially when you have new wealth, it’s a little bit about, what is my best friend doing? Or, what is my mentor doing? I think a bit of that has fed into the family office boom.”

Not more help, but the right help

As the number of wealthy families has grown, so has the number of family offices. That has commoditized wealth management services, making it harder for wealth managers to stand out.

Exclusive concierge services have stepped in, partnering with single- and multifamily offices to offer unique experiences at a relatively accessible price.

According to the 2024 UBS Global Family Office Report, 66% of family offices have 10 or fewer employees—generally not enough to manage the range of services expected, including lifestyle support.

“When they become a member, they retain us, so we don’t add any transactional charges,” said Stuart McNeill, founder of London-based Knightsbridge Circle. “A key selling point for us is access — we open seemingly closed doors to restaurants that are sold out, private members clubs, red-carpet events and experiences.”

Knightsbridge Circle also assigns no more than four families to each staff member, ensuring “exceptional, proactive service,” McNeill said.

“I had a prospect call a few years ago; and the gentleman, a billionaire from North America, said to me, ‘Look, I’ve got eight personal assistants, why do I need you?’ ” McNeill said. “My response was, you could have 800 personal assistants, but they’re not getting you into that place on a Saturday night. He said, ‘I like that, let’s go ahead.’ ”

For single-family offices, finding the right help may mean hiring a full-time director of lifestyle services. Offices typically source this person directly or work with a recruiter, said UBS’ Tepsich.

“Because, again, at a family office, you’re dealing with investment, finance, accounting folks,” he said. “It’s like, we need this, but what does this person look like? What kind of experience should they have?”

Even then, finding the right in-house hire can be a serious challenge.

“There is a massive shortage of experienced, knowledgeable talent to fill all the demand for these roles,” said Parere’s Young. “And that’s across the spectrum — from capable administrative support that can greet external business associates, to coordinating a five-week-long family holiday, to accountants who can handle both investment and personal expenses.”

As a result, both single- and multi-family offices are increasingly contracting with third-party firms that offer fractional lifestyle resources.

“Say a family has a real estate development project that has been underway for two years, but they haven’t had strict oversight from a budget or timeline perspective,” Young said. “They might come in and say, ‘Do you have someone who could, for five to 10 hours a week, just be our centralized coordinator?’ ”

Healthy, wealthy — and wise

The ultimate family office perk may be one that’s hardest to quantify — long-term wellness. It may also be the most sought-after concierge service today.

Dr. Gregory Charlop, an anesthesiologist by training, has long worked on longevity with successful professionals. “I suffered my own case of burnout a number of years ago and kind of switched jobs,” he said.

For the past few years, Charlop has partnered with family offices as a fractional chief wellness officer. He, too, points to COVID as a turning point.

“We all realize now tomorrow is not guaranteed,” he said. “Who knows when the next pandemic will come or what life will bring us in the future. What people want now is they want to live a good life.”

For family offices, wellness services are typically layered on top of elite medical care. While concierge doctors focus on urgent health concerns, such as blood pressure or cholesterol, wellness programs take a broader view.

Charlop helps clients reassess their goals: Are they burned out? Are they enjoying life and relationships? Are they doing what makes them happy? He also helps find top physicians and health care plans in specific cities.

While some services might seem beyond the traditional scope of a family office, UBS’ Tepsich said there’s virtually no limit when it comes to concierge offerings. Still, he emphasized the need to maintain quality.

“Either you’re going to execute on it well or you’re not,” Tepsich said. “A lot of it comes down to having an open and honest conversation with the family about what you’re going to be good at and what you’re just trying to be good at.”

How CAA’s family office advisory could rewrite script for wealthy families

By MARCUS BARAM

The recent news that the high-powered talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has launched a family office advisory made waves and raised plenty of eyebrows in the sector, representing a new chapter in the dynamic growth of family offices.

By focusing on a multiplicity of services and not on traditional areas like investing and wealth management, CAA stands apart from classic multifamily offices and has the potential to attract wealthy celebrity clients who have typically avoided family offices.

By combining strategic counsel to high-net-worth individuals and families with CAA’s global reach and resources, the move creates a major player in a crowded field. Recently, BlackRock and Edward Jones launched their own family wealth advisories.

Leading the CAA advisory is Julie Zorn, who was most recently head of the family office practice at StevenDouglas and before that was managing director of Pinnacle Global Family Office Consulting LLC. Her appointment shows that the agency is serious about expanding its consulting reach. Both CAA and rival United Talent Agency (UTA) have executive search businesses, and UTA provides human capital consulting services.

Zorn told Crain Currency that she intends to help families “build the appropriate infrastructure based on their specific goals for the future, for stewarding future generations, for building a purpose-driven family office and legacy.”

Rather than go to service providers for governance, sustainability, operational optimization and philanthropic strategy — “it can be quite daunting for a family to know who to go to,” she said — CAA can advise on all those needs.

What distinguishes CAA’s new advisory from traditional multifamily offices is that it does not plan to offer wealth management or investment advice. “We do not manage money,” said Zorn, though CAA will guide clients through options available for wealth managers and investment advisers.

Zorn is still building a team but said she’ll also rely on the 3,800 staffers at CAA and their specialties. She’ll keep working with the families that she’s long been advising — “the majority of them own sports teams” and are already CAA clients, Zorn said.

The move is expected to have an impact on the high-profile world of entertainment and sports, which has long preferred to use business managers to handle their affairs rather than family offices, said Trish Botoff, managing principal for Botoff Consulting.

“It's gonna be really interesting to see if this is a way of helping shift mindsets to a broader array of services and shifting some of that wealth to focus on getting support from a family office perspective versus a manager,” she said.

The focus on services other than wealth management and investing shows that “family governance is playing a more important role as families get more sophisticated,” Botoff said. “And as the family office structure evolves, they’re looking to have more outside advisers and directors involved in family governance and not just family members.”

Echoing that view was Joe McLean, managing partner for family office at MAI Capital Management: “CAA’s establishment of a family office aligns with the trends of high-profile clients seeking a sophisticated approach in their financial life that extends beyond traditional wealth management.”

LOOSE CHANGE

Adviser who became billionaire guiding family’s fortune retires: Peter Harf, who transformed the empire of the Reimann family into a consumer-goods juggernaut, is stepping down as chairman and managing partner of JAB Holding Co., which owns major stakes in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc. and Panera Brands Inc.

EU bans sale of ‘golden passports’ as Trump opens doors: Malta’s “golden passports” program for wealthy investors violates European Union rules on citizenship, the bloc’s top court ruled in a case that could have transformed the EU into a haven for affluent foreigners at a time when President Trump wants to entice them to the U.S.