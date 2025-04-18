April 28, 2025: Why family offices struggle to attract top talent

As family offices expand and professionalize, they’re running into one of their toughest challenges yet: finding the right people. In this week’s lead story, Marcus Baram dives into the growing staffing crisis in the family office world. With a surge in demand for skilled professionals, many offices struggle to compete with hedge funds and private equity firms for top talent.

The reasons are complex — lower pay, broader responsibilities and the need for cultural alignment with close-knit families all play a role. Baram highlights how the nature of family office work has evolved, requiring executives who can manage everything from investment strategies to family dynamics.

As a result, offices are rethinking compensation models, offering co-investment opportunities and performance incentives to attract seasoned professionals. Yet even with those efforts, the search for senior talent remains highly competitive and nuanced, often requiring a deep understanding of the environment that family offices represent.

In a related story, Baram looks at a question of timing: When should a wealthy family establish a family office? It turns out that net worth alone doesn’t hold the answer. From asset complexity to generational needs, families are weighing a variety of factors — and increasingly, the decision comes down to what kind of structure and support they truly need.

We always appreciate your thoughts, feedback and ideas to make this newsletter even more valuable. I look forward to continuing to grow this family office community together.

Fred Gabriel, Executive Editor

HANDPICKED: Why family offices are having a hard time recruiting top talent

As family offices grow and their operations become more complex, many find it harder to attract and retain the top-tier talent needed to manage their expanding wealth.

Recruiting challenges — from cultural fit and relatively lower compensation to a wider range of responsibilities — make it difficult for family offices to compete with hedge funds and private equity firms for high-performing professionals.

In Europe, recruitment is the top concern among family offices, according to a recent survey by HSBC Global Private Banking and Campden Wealth. Among families surveyed, 36% cited a lack of candidates with the right personal qualities, while 32% pointed to weak interpersonal skills.

The hiring emphasis is being driven in part by the expanded roles that family offices now play. About 36% of family offices have increased the number of services they provide or extended them to more family members, according to Deloitte Private’s Defining the Family Office Landscape report, published last year. Nearly one-third aim to professionalize further by hiring specialists in areas such as investing and tax planning.

“It has become much more difficult over the past decade or so to attract top talent, given the proliferation of family offices, multifamily offices and [registered investment advisers],” said Gee Smith, head of the Sequoia Sentinel Family Office at Sequoia Financial Group.

“Technology has supported this growth, allowing families at lower levels of net worth and complexity to create their own family office, further drawing on a limited pool of applicants,” Smith said, noting the select group of finance professionals with the skills required for such a role. “At times, families have become disenchanted with the overall cost to maintain the office, resulting in them merging with another office or working to commercialize the office — again drawing from the same talent pool.”

Will they fit the family?

A major challenge is cultural fit — finding someone who can adapt to the unique dynamics of a close-knit family. Michael Castine, global head of financial services at ZRG Partners in Greenwich, Connecticut, once interviewed 34 family members before even beginning a search for an executive role.

“And when we came down to the final few candidates, they were met by, like, 37 members of the family,” Castine said. “So when I met the person that got the job, I knew that he was the right person.”

Some candidates may be put off by the broad scope of responsibilities. Kay Shah, a director in the family office division of StevenDouglas, an executive search firm in Tarrytown, New York, said she often warns candidates coming from firms like KPMG or Goldman Sachs about the realities of the job.

“‘Well, you do know that you probably won’t have an expense account,” she tells them. “You might have to go in and do your boss’s dry cleaning. You might need to pick up the daughter from the airport even though you’re a CFO.’ ”

Other obstacles include the risk of working for a single client, the informality of family-dominated boards and subjective performance reviews, said Charlie Grace, managing director at Cambridge Associates and head of its Family Enterprise Solutions unit.

The challenge intensifies for senior hires. “If you’re looking for someone to be a true leader and change the investment focus and be a representative to banks and law firms, you’re going to need a very accomplished individual,” Castine said. “And there’s only so many of them, and they’re getting job offers from a lot of other firms.”

Investment strategies have become more complex, Grace said, “especially for allocations to alternative investments like private equity and venture capital.” That increases the difficulty of finding candidates with the right skills, he said.

One title, many jobs

Top executives at single-family offices are often expected to wear many hats. “Team members must have a proven ability to discuss the current state of the economy and markets; understand and recommend complex estate, philanthropic and tax planning strategies; develop productive working relationships with diverse families; communicate effectively; and successfully manage myriad family dynamics,” Smith said.

In multigenerational family offices, the internal dynamics can be particularly tricky. “Do I listen to the patriarch or matriarch, or is it the younger people that may have not quite taken the reins yet?” Castine said.

The low-key, private nature of family offices can also be a disadvantage.

“Senior talent is often looking for visibility and industry leadership roles and want to join an enterprise with a strong reputation and brand,” said Suzanne Peck, president of GenTrust, an advisory firm for ultra-high-net-worth families. “They may be less inclined to engage with an unknown family entity.”

Family offices typically offer lower compensation, according to the HSBC survey. The average CEO salary is $288,000, far below that for private equity CEOs, who make $447,000. In response, many are boosting salaries and offering bonuses, profit-sharing and co-investment opportunities to attract high-level talent.

There’s growing openness to these more competitive structures, said Shah, who is currently working with a third-generation, Miami-based family office looking to professionalize its operations. “They are very interested in providing a competitive structure that includes a third base [salary], a third bonus and a third some kind of carry or co-investment,” she said.

In some cases, families are willing to meet steep demands. Castine recalled a CIO candidate who wanted “millions of dollars” to set up a hedge fund alongside his job.

“And they allowed it because that was how he would get better returns for all of them,” Castine said. “They knew there was a risk there, but they did it, and he’s doing quite well.”

Finding the right people can require a deft touch, Shah said — and not every search firm is equipped for the task. “It’s not always about using agencies that you’ve used for all your other nonfamily office roles,” she said. “Because the family office world is so nuanced and specialized.

When a wealthy family should start a family office

By MARCUS BARAM

The number of family offices around the world has surged, with 68% of the estimated 8,000 single-family offices created since 2000. Yet many families with more than $100 million in assets have not taken that step.

Whether to start a family office depends on the size and complexity of the family's assets, its long-term goals and its internal dynamics, say family office executives and wealth management professionals.

“It depends on the makeup of the assets — how much is the family business, and how much is illiquid — the purpose, functions and plan for the family office; how much does the family want to pay, and who is going to pay for it,” said Pat Soldano, president of Family Enterprise USA, who has spent more than 30 years managing family offices.

It also depends on the nature and extent of the family business as well as the family's participation, Soldano said.

“It really comes down to what the family is looking for,” said Jack Gunn, director and wealth adviser at Ullman Wealth Partners in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The decision to start a single-family office has less to do with asset size, Gunn said, and more to do with a family’s specific needs — “family businesses that had a lot of cash flow needs, checks going out, distributions coming in, distributions going out to the family members and all the accounting work that comes along with that.”

Gunn cited the example of a tech entrepreneur who has made $1 billion and is managing money for a small family. That person might not need to start a family office and could inexpensively outsource tasks like accounting. In contrast, a large family worth $100 million, with three or four generations and little experience in investing or wealth management, may require more robust services.

“They need family governance help,” Gunn said. “Then you need a bigger staff, a bigger office — more like a family office the family can rely on for any type of question.”

As wealthy families and their investments have grown more complex, the demand for family offices has increased, said Wendy Stark, CEO of the Elle Family Office in Atlanta. “Thirty years ago, there were just a few such firms,” Stark said, adding that most wealthy families used to rely on a broker, attorney and accountant to manage their affairs.

“And then some people were like, ‘I want at least some of the stuff, for privacy and confidentiality, under my own roof,’” she said.

Still, even large families may need to outsource some services. “You can’t get everything in the house if you’re that big,” Stark said.

As families become more complex and multijurisdictional, and as investment opportunities grow more sophisticated, multifamily offices are becoming more appealing, Gunn said.

“You’re looking at private equity, private credit, infrastructure — you really need specialists who know what they’re doing when they’re finding these opportunities,” he said. “To do all of that in-house is just going to get harder.”

Another reason for the growing appeal of multifamily offices or outsourced services is the rising cost of operating a single-family office — between $1 million and $2 million annually, Gunn said. While $100 million in assets may have once been enough, he said, that’s no longer the case if families want top-tier professionals.

“You can go through that million dollars pretty quickly,” he said. “When we talk to families, we would say you need at least $250 million to maybe even $500 million to have a really good single-family office.

LOOSE CHANGE

Billionaire Brazil family hires Levi for multistrategy team: The investment office for the Moreira Salles family hired Paul Levi as head of trading for its new equity multistrategy platform, according to Levi’s LinkedIn profile. He traded for firms including Ken Griffin’s Citadel and was most recently with Delta Global Management.

Hollywood talent shop seeks new client: Billionaire families: Creative Artists Agency, which represents Brad Pitt, Zendaya and Margot Robbie, hired Julie Zorn to help high-net-worth individuals set up family offices to manage their fortunes. CAA’s James Burtson thinks his is the first talent agency to set up this kind of practice.