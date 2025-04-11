April 21, 2025: As colleges face funding cuts, wealthy donors could help fill gap 

The Trump administration’s deep cuts to federal higher education funding are creating new opportunities — and responsibilities — for family offices to step in and support colleges and universities.

In our lead story, Carrie Pallardy reports on how institutions like Harvard and Northwestern are increasingly relying on wealthy donors to help fill the gap. While philanthropy can’t replace public funding, its role is becoming more critical, particularly for donors seeking long-term, mission-aligned impact.

Also in this issue, Marcus Baram takes a look at why family offices are turning to gold. Amid market volatility and economic uncertainty, the precious metal is regaining its shine as both a hedge and a portfolio stabilizer — through IRAs, ETFs and other vehicles.

On a related front, I had the chance to travel to Chicago on Thursday for an engaging conversation about how family offices are managing risk, identifying investment opportunities and preserving wealth across generations. The breakfast event, hosted by Crain Currency and our sister publication Pensions & Investments, was moderated by Kunle Apampa of Capricorn Investment Group and offered insights into portfolio strategies designed for today’s evolving market.

We always appreciate your thoughts, feedback and ideas to make this newsletter even more valuable. I look forward to continuing to grow this family office community together. Feel free to reach out at [email protected].

Fred Gabriel, Executive Editor

HANDPICKED: As colleges face funding cuts, wealthy donors could help fill gap

By CARRIE PALLARDY

The Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to federal funding for colleges and universities have prompted some wealthy donors to explore ways to fill the gap.

Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, Northwestern University, Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania are among the institutions facing millions — and in some cases, billions — of dollars in federal funding freezes as the administration advances its higher education agenda. Colleges and universities nationwide are bracing for the possibility of deeper cuts.

In 2023, the federal government’s funding for higher education totaled $250.66 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That same year, private giving to colleges and universities reached $58 billion, according to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a global nonprofit for educational advancement.

Federal funding gaps

Looking ahead, development and advancement teams at colleges and universities are considering how high-net-worth donors might bolster funding.

“It’s clear that philanthropy cannot and should not replace federal funding, but its importance is undeniably growing more urgent,” said Brian Flahaven , vice president of strategic partnerships at CASE .

At Arabella Advisors , a consultancy that works across the philanthropic sector, Managing Director Joseph Brooks sees increasing donor interest. “We’re increasingly hearing from clients who are concerned about the long-term implications of federal funding cuts in higher education and are exploring where their philanthropic support might make the greatest difference,” he said.

While the loss of federal dollars undoubtedly hurts, many institutions need more time to understand the long-term financial impact.

“It is still too early to be able to generalize, but all institutions are in the midst of making determinations about how to respond and move forward while they finish out their current academic year,” Flahaven said.

High-net-worth donors also face uncertainty, given ongoing economic volatility.

“We know that people give when they feel financially and economically secure, and financial market volatility and instability can lead to individual donors actually postponing their giving or holding back,” said Una Osili , associate dean for research and international programs and the Efroymson Chair in Philanthropy at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy .

Opportunities to make an impact

Where can high-net-worth individuals make the biggest difference if they choose to support colleges and universities?

“Some donors, they might reaffirm existing commitments that they've made or expand their support. But just across the board, I'd say there's a desire to be responsive with intention and not just urgency but really asking those questions of values and mission,” said Jumi Falusi Samen , senior director of 21/64 , a nonprofit practice that provides multigenerational advising.

Donors might choose to support research initiatives, academic departments or students. They may also opt to give individual gifts, establish endowments or contribute through a family office or charitable foundation.

“It can be valuable to explore the broader ecosystem — spanning community colleges, public universities and private institutions, all of which are facing distinct challenges and would welcome support,” Brooks said.

Regardless of how donors contribute, relationship-building remains at the core of philanthropic giving.

“Though family offices and donor-advised funds are increasingly common and effective, as these vehicles manage large-scale giving, the relationship between an institution and its supporters is at the core personal and built over time,” Flahaven said.

Relationships that last

To foster those relationships, colleges and universities will need to develop strategies tailored to different types of donors, whether alumni or not.

“Older generations are often focused on legacy and continuity,” said Falusi Samen, “while younger, rising generations are often at that stage of high-potential engagement with an organization, wanting to understand what's shifting, what's needed, where are the areas to engage more directly."

The strongest relationships are often built on a shared mission. “The most effective relationships are long-term and mission-aligned, ensuring that an individual’s philanthropic goals and the institution's mission and needs converge,” Flahaven said.

Brooks said he is seeing a growing number of donors interested in partnering with colleges and universities to address larger societal issues. “For example, some are supporting universities in building or expanding programs related to public health, helping fill critical gaps in the national infrastructure,” he said.

Universities can also be more vocal about why giving matters. “Sharing more of what they do with the community could help build the type of engagement that can support all kinds of new revenue streams and deeper connections with the organization and their leaders,” Osili said.

High-net-worth donors can also advocate for the sector. They can speak to lawmakers about the value of higher education, discuss how their contributions have made a difference, or volunteer their time by serving on advisory boards or mentoring students.

“With intentional and informed giving,” Brooks said, “high-net-worth donors can play a powerful role in shaping the future of higher education and the communities it serves."

Family offices bulk up on gold during economic chaos

By MARCUS BARAM

Amid market volatility, tariff tensions and a weakened dollar, family offices are increasingly turning to gold as a haven in their portfolios. While the S&P 500 has plunged in recent months and bond yields are widely expected to decline, gold prices reached record highs this month and have surged 83% over the past two years.

And prices are expected to continue rising, according to BNP Paribas , which recently increased its 2025 forecast by 8% due to macroeconomic uncertainty, tightness in supply from a surge in demand, and a pickup in buying by central banks.

“Investors have built gold futures exposure aggressively since late March 2024,” the bank said in a recent report. “But in our view, positioning is not overly long, given the extent of macro instability.”

A Bullion Box, a subscription service that sends customers a curated box of precious metals each month, “we’re seeing family offices allocate more toward alternative, tangible assets, with gold playing a central role,” said Bill Voss , the service’s founder.

“The traditional investment portfolio is being reevaluated, and hard assets like gold provide a buffer to both equities and bonds. Many just like your family are rebalancing their portfolios to include more precious metals, not just for upside potential but for downside protection.”

Amid market volatility, tariff tensions and a weakened dollar, family offices are increasingly turning to gold as a haven in their portfolios. While the S&P 500 has plunged in recent months and bond yields are widely expected to decline, gold prices reached record highs this month and have surged 83% over the past two years.

And prices are expected to continue rising, according to BNP Paribas , which recently increased its 2025 forecast by 8% due to macroeconomic uncertainty, tightness in supply from a surge in demand, and a pickup in buying by central banks.

“Investors have built gold futures exposure aggressively since late March 2024,” the bank said in a recent report. “But in our view, positioning is not overly long, given the extent of macro instability.”

A Bullion Box, a subscription service that sends customers a curated box of precious metals each month, “we’re seeing family offices allocate more toward alternative, tangible assets, with gold playing a central role,” said Bill Voss , the service’s founder.

“The traditional investment portfolio is being reevaluated, and hard assets like gold provide a buffer to both equities and bonds. Many just like your family are rebalancing their portfolios to include more precious metals, not just for upside potential but for downside protection.”

LOOSE CHANGE

KKR puts ex-general in charge in Mideast: David Petraeus, a former CIA director and commander of U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, will chair KKR & Co.’s Middle East franchise and set up a local investment team, making KKR the latest major private equity firm to bolster its presence in the oil-rich region.

Pradas’ succession plan backed by Versace deal: Efforts by Prada SpA Chairman Patrizio Bertelli and wife Miuccia to add heft through acquisitions in the 1990s left Prada saddled with debt. Now the family seeks a different outcome from the biggest acquisition in its history: Versace.