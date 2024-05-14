RIA consulting firm MarketCounsel hires Anthony Stich

MarketCounsel, the compliance consultancy firm for RIAs, has hired veteran financial technology executive Anthony Stich to be its new executive managing director.

Stich will handle the firm’s operations, business development, relationship management and events, according to WealthManagement.com. His hiring will allow MarketCounsel president and CEO Brian Hamburger to spend more time working with the firm’s RIA clients.

Stich most recently served as the chief revenue officer at digital custodian Entrustody. He confirmed news of his new job at this week’s Wealth Management EDGE conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Fla.

“After taking these phone calls, it dawned on me that I could be a better citizen to the industry in a spot in the middle, not just on the technology side or the RIA side,” Stich said. “It became abundantly clear that what I’m passionate about—driving the industry forward and improving upon the firms with which we interact—MarketCounsel was the perfect home for that.”