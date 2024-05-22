Groupon co-founder’s VC firm, family foundation targeted in 2022 cyberattack

The joke among cybersecurity experts is that there are two kinds of people: those who’ve been hacked and those who don’t know it yet.

Count Eric Lefkofsky among the first group.

The serial entrepreneur’s venture capital firm and family foundation were the victims of a cybersecurity attack back in 2022, according to new documents filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

Lefkofsky’s VC firm, Lightbank as well as the Lefkofsky Family Foundation were targeted by third-party hackers who gained access to Lightbank’s internal computer services and stole data about Lightbank’s historical business practices as well as Lefkofsky’s personal financial information.

Details of the October 2022 incident were disclosed in initial public offering documents filed Tuesday by Tempus AI, Lefkofsky’s Chicago-based cancer research company. The hacking incident did not involve or affect Tempus’ systems, according to the filing, but the company disclosed the security breach or others like it that could indirectly impact Tempus in the future.

A Lefkofsky spokesperson declined to comment.

Lefkofsky, 54, has come to prominence as an influential serial entrepreneur in Chicago with a net worth of nearly $4 billion, according to Forbes. He co-founded InnerWorkings and Echo Global Logistics before co-launching Groupon, the Chicago-based coupon tech company. Along the way, he founded Lightbank, which has invested in dozens of startups.

In 2015, Lefkofsky launched Tempus, an AI-enabled precision-medicine company that uses genomic sequencing to help doctors treat cancers and other conditions. After several years of speculation that Tempus would go public, the company, last valued at $8 billion, said in the SEC filing that it looks to raise at least $100 million in a public offering.