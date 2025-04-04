Winklevoss twins’ Gemini expands to Miami with new office space

Gemini, the cryptocurrency firm backed by the billionaire Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, is expanding to South Florida with its first office deal in the region.

The New York-based firm signed a lease for 8,840 square feet (821 square meters) at 545wyn, in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, according to a statement Thursday. Gemini is expected to occupy the new space by May.

Wynwood, known for its warehouses and graffiti murals, has evolved into a new hub for residential and commercial development in Miami. Earlier this year, Amazon.com Inc. agreed to take space at nearby Wynwood Plaza, the district’s largest-ever office lease. Other tenants that have set up posts in the neighborhood in recent years include Marcelo Claure’s investment firm, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Spotify Technology SA.

“Gemini’s decision to plant their flag at 545wyn speaks volumes about Wynwood’s evolution from an arts district to a magnet for top-tier technology and creative companies seeking a vibrant, walkable neighborhood,” Juan Ruiz, vice chairman of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, said in the statement. Blanca represented the landlord in the deal.

Gemini filed confidentially for an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported in March. The move follows the closing of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Gemini Trust Co. The company also paid $5 million to end a Commodity Futures Trading Commission lawsuit, according to a January filing.