Wealthspire Advisors to offer art education, investment services for family offices

Wealthspire Advisors, a registered investment adviser with nearly $30 billion in AUM, has launched a new initiative to bring art investing resources to its family office clients.

The new initiative, called Art InSpire, hosted its first gallery event this November in New York City with plans to host multiple sponsored art exhibitions and educational events across the U.S. in 2025. Wealthspire is also collaborating with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Westport, CT, to produce a series of education webinars for art collectors and investors.

“A significant part of our work at Wealthspire Advisors is centered around community engagement, philanthropy, and legacy building for multi-generational families,” said Heather Flanagan, head of family office services and chair of the Wealthspire Trust board. "Supporting, collecting, and investing in art and artists is consistently a top interest for our families, and we are thrilled to create a platform that can help raise awareness and educate people about the intersection of art and finance."

Art InSpired also includes podcasts, videos, and articles through Wealthspire channels that will highlight artists and gallery owners. Wealthspire’s existing family office unit spans Wealthspire Trust LLC and services across accounting, estate planning, wealth transfer and taxation.