Taiwan shipping tycoon buys $34 million luxury home in Hong Kong

A Taiwanese shipping family has bought a luxury mansion in Hong Kong for HK$260 million ($34 million), marking the second-largest new-home sale in the Asian financial hub this year.

The Chen family of T.S. Lines Ltd. purchased the property at the One Stanley project with British Virgin Islands vehicle Maritime Legacy Ltd., according to a land registry filing. The house — which has five suites, a swimming pool and a private elevator — spans 5,329 square feet (495 square meters) on the southern coast of Hong Kong Island.

Maritime Legacy is a controlling shareholder of T.S. Lines, which listed in an initial public offering in November. The vehicle is owned by companies of four Chen family members: T.S. Lines founder Chen Teh-Sheng, his wife Chuang Chuang-Li, their son James and daughter Christy, the IPO prospectus showed.

T.S. Lines raised $135 million in the offering in Hong Kong, with a unit of Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd. as one of its cornerstone investors. Chen started T.S. Lines in 2001, building it into a business that ships freight around the world and generated $1.3 billion in revenue last year.

The family is no stranger to luxury mansions. Chen bought at least three homes at the Palace, a high-end project in the heart of Taipei, in 2015, according to local media reports.

Representatives of T.S. Lines and K&K Property Holdings Ltd., the developer of One Stanley, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Hong Kong has seen improving sentiment in the luxury housing market, helped by the removal of property curbs last year.

On Saturday, a new home was sold for HK$300 million, topping the Chen family’s purchase as the largest transaction in 2025. In the second-hand market, a house in the Repulse Bay area was sold for HK$480 million last month.