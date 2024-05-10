Supermodel Evangelista lists penthouse for about $9.5 million

Supermodel Linda Evangelista — who was the face of high-profile brands including Versace, Armani and Ferragamo over a high-wattage, seemingly-everywhere-at-once career — is marketing something of her own.

Evangelista has listed her four-bedroom penthouse in West Chelsea near the High Line for just under $9.5 million, according to a listing that appeared Wednesday.

The 4,000-square-foot condo at 525 W. 22nd St., a SIX-story converted furniture warehouse near 10th Avenue, features two baths, exposed brick walls in the pass-through kitchen and a dressing room packed with six custom-built closets. There’s also a peek of a High Line view from the primary suite.

Evangelista — who like Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell was a ubiquitous sight in the 1980s and 1990s at fashion shows, on billboards and in glossy magazines such as Vogue — bought the apartment in 2001 for $8.4 million, a price that included a storage space, according to a deed in the city register.

It’s unclear whether the current listing includes the storage area. Carlos Garcia, the Compass broker representing the property, did not respond to a request for comment.