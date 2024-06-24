Sotheby’s sells Gretzky’s game-used hockey stick for record $336,000

Wayne Gretzky’s autographed hockey stick from the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals has sold for $336,000, setting an auction record for any NHL hockey stick sold publicly.

The stick was used by Gretzky when he led the Edmonton Oilers in the championship-clinching Game 5 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins. Sotheby’s garnered 79 total bids from 22 bidders for the stick during its auction held June 21.