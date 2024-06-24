Sotheby’s sells Gretzky’s game-used hockey stick for record $336,000

Wayne Gretzky’s autographed hockey stick from the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals has sold for $336,000, setting an auction record for any NHL hockey stick sold publicly.
The stick was used by Gretzky when he led the Edmonton Oilers in the championship-clinching Game 5 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins. Sotheby’s garnered 79 total bids from 22 bidders for the stick during its auction held June 21.
The previous auction record for a National Hockey League stick was $138,600 set in Sotheby’s 2022 sale of Gretzky’s stick from his final career game. Sotheby’s recently partnered with Fanatics to launch a marketplace for high-end sports trading cards valued at $100,000 and above.