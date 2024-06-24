Sotheby’s sells Gretzky’s game-used hockey stick for record $336,000

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 24, 2024
2 days ago
Wayne Gretzky
Credit: Sotheby's

Wayne Gretzky’s autographed hockey stick from the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals has sold for $336,000, setting an auction record for any NHL hockey stick sold publicly. 

The stick was used by Gretzky when he led the Edmonton Oilers in the championship-clinching Game 5 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins. Sotheby’s garnered 79 total bids from 22 bidders for the stick during its auction held June 21.

The previous auction record for a National Hockey League stick was $138,600 set in Sotheby’s 2022 sale of Gretzky’s stick from his final career game. Sotheby’s recently partnered with Fanatics to launch a marketplace for high-end sports trading cards valued at $100,000 and above.

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.