Sotheby's to auction Stallone’s watch collection, including rare Patek Philippe

May 06, 2024
This summer, Sotheby’s will auction 11 watches from the personal collection of actor Sylvester Stallone. 

On June 5, the “Important Watches” auction in New York will feature some of Stallone’s most unusual timepieces from Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Piaget, as well as a rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime. It’s the first time such a watch has appeared at auction, said Sotheby’s, and is expected to sell for $2.5 million to $5 million.

The Grandmaster Chime — the most intricate wristwatch in Patek Philippe’s history — was made with a reversible white gold case and 20 complications, including five chiming modes, two independent dials and six patented innovations.

“While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I’ve owned them with pride and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes,”  Stallone said.

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.