Sotheby's to auction Stallone’s watch collection, including rare Patek Philippe

This summer, Sotheby’s will auction 11 watches from the personal collection of actor Sylvester Stallone.

On June 5, the “Important Watches” auction in New York will feature some of Stallone’s most unusual timepieces from Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Piaget, as well as a rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime. It’s the first time such a watch has appeared at auction, said Sotheby’s, and is expected to sell for $2.5 million to $5 million.

The Grandmaster Chime — the most intricate wristwatch in Patek Philippe’s history — was made with a reversible white gold case and 20 complications, including five chiming modes, two independent dials and six patented innovations.

“While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I’ve owned them with pride and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes,” Stallone said.