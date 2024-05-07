North Fork Art Collective to host art show on marine pollution

May 07, 2024
Cindy_Please_Row_with_art
Cindy Please Roe fashions her art from marine debris, plastics, sand and other materials collected from beaches.

Long Island-based artist Cindy Please Roe will showcase here painting and sculpture at the North Fork Art Collective in Greenport, New York, May 10 through June 20. 

Roe’s show, titled “Lost at Sea | Found,” will feature her work crafted from marine debris, plastics, sand and other materials collected from beaches. Her show is intended to highlight humanity’s impact on the sea and promote change around ocean conservation.

An opening reception will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the North Fork Art Collective. The free-to-attend event includes catering from Lombardi's Love Lane Market and Macari Vineyards & Sparkling Pointe and Greenport Brewery as wine and beer sponsors.

