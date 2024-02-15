Liam Neeson seeks an audience for his Manhattan home 

Feb 15, 2024
Credit: Corcoran Group; Getty Images
111 W. 67th St., No. 28DEF; Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson hopes that his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan gets taken.

The prolific actor and Taken megastar on Tuesday listed his 4,500-square-foot condo at the Park Millennium, a high-rise at 111 W. 67th St. near Lincoln Center, property records show. He’s seeking $12.8 million.

The unit — No. 28DEF, which wraps a corner on the 28th floor of the 47-story tower and appears to be a combination of three units — offers five bedrooms, five baths and a primary suite that has a walk-in closet and small library.

Neeson and his late wife, actor Natasha Richardson, purchased the home from the building’s developer in 1999 for $3.9 million, according to the city register. Richardson died in 2009 after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident.

Perhaps most famous for his portrayal of Oskar Schindler in 1993’s Schindler’s List, a lead role for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, the Ireland-born Neeson has found his way into a long list of major films through the years, including installments of the hit Star Wars and Batman franchises.

Of his nearly 100 films, he also played Priest Vallon, leader of the Dead Rabbits crew, in the Martin Scorsese historical drama Gangs of New York and, after a late-career pivot to action movies, starred as an ex-CIA agent in the three-movie Taken series, huge financial successes for which he was reported paid $40 million. His net worth is reportedly close to $150 million.

Corcoran Group

The library

Neeson has owned a string of properties in the neighborhood. From 1995 to 2010, he had a co-op at 91 Central Park West, according to the city register, and later owned a similar unit at 80 Central Park West from 2019 to 2022. Neeson took a loss on the second apartment, a three-bedroom co-op, which he purchased for $4.6 million and sold for $3.7 million, the register shows.

The actor has apparently spent most of his time in recent years at a sprawling 19th-century estate in Millbrook in Dutchess County.

If Neeson were to get his price at the Park Millennium, the sale might set a record at the tower — one of three that’s part of the Lincoln Square mixed-use complex, a full-block site at Broadway developed in the mid-1990s with an IMAX movie theater.

In 2019, No. 25DH, also a five-bedroom, sold for $11 million after last being listed at $14 million, records show. But another five-bedroom, No. 35DEF, has been on and off the market since 2019 without finding a taker, with the price dropping from $25 million to $14.8 million over that span.

Neeson has hired two agents to try to sell his place, Corcoran broker Deborah Grubman and Level Group broker Amy Himes. Neither returned an email for comment.

The luxury sector showed signs of improvement as 2023 came to a close, according to data from the firm Douglas Elliman. Although the number of sales in the tier, which represents the top 10% of deals, fell about 6% in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier, the median price inched up to $6.1 million, a nearly 5% improvement from the end of 2022, the firm said.

