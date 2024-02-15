Liam Neeson seeks an audience for his Manhattan home 

Neeson has owned a string of properties in the neighborhood. From 1995 to 2010, he had a co-op at 91 Central Park West, according to the city register, and later owned a similar unit at 80 Central Park West from 2019 to 2022. Neeson took a loss on the second apartment, a three-bedroom co-op, which he purchased for $4.6 million and sold for $3.7 million, the register shows.

The actor has apparently spent most of his time in recent years at a sprawling 19th-century estate in Millbrook in Dutchess County.

If Neeson were to get his price at the Park Millennium, the sale might set a record at the tower — one of three that’s part of the Lincoln Square mixed-use complex, a full-block site at Broadway developed in the mid-1990s with an IMAX movie theater.

In 2019, No. 25DH, also a five-bedroom, sold for $11 million after last being listed at $14 million, records show. But another five-bedroom, No. 35DEF, has been on and off the market since 2019 without finding a taker, with the price dropping from $25 million to $14.8 million over that span.

Neeson has hired two agents to try to sell his place, Corcoran broker Deborah Grubman and Level Group broker Amy Himes. Neither returned an email for comment.

The luxury sector showed signs of improvement as 2023 came to a close, according to data from the firm Douglas Elliman. Although the number of sales in the tier, which represents the top 10% of deals, fell about 6% in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier, the median price inched up to $6.1 million, a nearly 5% improvement from the end of 2022, the firm said.