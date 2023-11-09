Largest Viennese imperial and royal jewelry collection smashes expectations at auction

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Nov 09, 2023
1 day ago
Print
Viennese_jewelry

An unprecedented collection of Viennese imperial and royal jewelry that was rediscovered this year in a German bank safe smashed expectations at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva, selling at $10.7 million for three times its estimate. 

The auction was highlighted by the sale of a natural pearl and diamond devant-de-corsage for $1.15 million. 

More than 82% of lots sold above their high estimate for a collection that traced its provenance from the three most important European royal houses linked to the Austrian Hapsburg dynasty. 

The auction capped a world tour of the collection that traveled to New York, Cologne, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Taipei and London, culminating in a celebratory dinner in Paris attended by European aristocrats.

