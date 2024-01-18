Relative power: The real estate families who run New York

The tree with the deepest roots may be the Dursts , courtesy of tailor Joseph Durst, who arrived in 1902 from what was then Austria (today Poland) and after about a decade had purchased his first site, a dress shop on West 34th Street. But longevity doesn’t always beget harmony; a jury in recent years convicted Robert Durst, an heir to the family fortune, of murder.

More standard-issue divisions, over divorces or lines of succession among children, have rocked families such as the Elghanayans , the Macklowes and the Silversteins , though the Goldmans may take the cake for their drawn-out and vitriolic court fights.

But Crain’s deep dive is in some ways inherently subjective, since it can be hard to know who exactly owns what.

For one, the city’s top real estate families mostly operate as private companies, so they have no formal oversight from the Securities and Exchange Commission or other watchdog groups. On paper, the firm SL Green Realty Corp. is considered the city’s largest office landlord, and its holdings are a cinch to verify because the company is publicly traded and, thus, subject to reporting requirements.

But New York’s privately held real estate families have to provide addresses only voluntarily.

Likewise, if investors own a minority position, their stakes often don’t turn up in public records, though owning buildings outright doesn’t always clear things up.

Many landlords buy properties using limited-liability companies, totally legal mechanisms that allow purchasers to shield their true identity. Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose policies generally favor the real estate industry , vetoed legislation in December that would have unmasked LLCs , so no change on that front is expected soon.

Though many firms contacted for this article did confirm details about their holdings, some never responded, which seems to speak to the industry’s penchant for privacy.

MAJOR IMPACT

Beyond campaign contributions, there’s a main reason that real estate families have the ear of lawmakers and leaders: They help keep the machinery of government humming.

Indeed, property taxes on apartment buildings, office towers and the like currently account for a hefty 43% of total city tax revenue, according to the Independent Budget Office, or about $32 billion of $73 billion.

Of course, scions of property dynasties shape civic life in ways that other wealthy residents do, too. They have donated wings for museums, such as the Rose family with the Center for Earth and Space at the American Museum of Natural History. And they work to maintain and improve city parks. Eric Rudin , for one, serves on the board of the Central Park Conservancy.

But their power extends much further than to just green spaces and planetary displays.

Starting around Union Square in the 1980s, analysts point out, the families and others have established a long line of business improvement districts, which award taxing powers to landlords to help them preserve and enhance property values. Landlords pool their money for sanitation and security services that benefit their real estate, which in turn has created microgovernments for some blocks.

“BIDS are a way for real estate owners to create their own powers and exert them at the expense of any broader community notions,” Gutfreund said.

MISSING FACES

The Crain’s survey does not purport to be the end-all and be-all. Some once-prominent families have become largely absent from the scene. The Milsteins, for example, have seemed to focus mostly on philanthropy since developing their last empty parcels at Battery Park City more than a decade ago.

Similarly, the Trump family, which built but then sold off many condos under the leadership of Donald Trump, appears to be waning in influence. During Trump’s controversial presidency, residents of some Trump-developed buildings along Riverside Boulevard removed his name from facades, for example, and state Attorney General Letitia James is now trying to slap a lifetime real estate industry ban on him during his business fraud trial.

Also, other families, though powerful, do not seem particularly multigenerational, such as the Chetrits — whose holdings have included the Sony Building, the Chelsea Hotel and rental high-rises in Jamaica, Queens.

The high degree of family control seems to set New York apart. In places such as Boston and Philadelphia, real estate investment trusts control dozens of residential and commercial buildings: firms like Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities, for example.

For its part, Los Angeles does have a handful of established family players, including the Watt and Roski clans, for instance, in a newish metropolis that really took off after World War II. Third-generation firms are generally rare.

Of course, the royal family very prominently controls much of the real estate in the United Kingdom. But besides having a different kind of government, London also enjoyed a head start of several centuries on New York in terms of building out its cityscape, so a comparison does not seem totally apt.

The city, then, is a breed apart.

Below, a look at 14 of the most noteworthy and powerful real estate industry families in New York.